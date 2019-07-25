Bachelor in Paradise's Demi Burnett Is Putting Her Bullies on Full Blast After Coming Out

Demi Burnett is drowning out hate with love.

The 24-year-old recently came out as queer on social media after a recent Bachelor in Paradise clip showed her having a relationship with a woman (a first for the franchise itself). “Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen,” Burnett wrote on Twitter, adding a heart and rainbow emoji for emphasis.

We have SO MANY QUESTIONS. Meet us on the beach for #BachelorInParadise in 2 weeks! pic.twitter.com/FB811f1Ckc — Bachelor in Paradise (@BachParadise) July 23, 2019

Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen 👸🏼💕🌈 #BachelorInParadise — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 23, 2019

While plenty of fans flocked to her mentions with support (many of whom are excited to see Bachelor nation finally become more inclusive), a few responded with hurtful comments about Burnett’s sexual identity.

It wasn’t long before Burnett put her internet bullies on full blast. “Twitter, do your thing,” she posted alongside a screenshot of a DM littered with hate speech. In another tweet, Burnett responded to someone calling her BiP relationship “disgusting,” writing: “The moment you described the relationship as disgusting is the moment you claimed yourself as homophobic.”

The moment you described the relationship as disgusting is the moment you claimed yourself as homophobic https://t.co/rSnrWJR0Hw — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 24, 2019

Fortunately, it seems as though Burnett’s fans and fellow Bachelor contestants have her back. “Sorry you have to put up with this sh—,” wrote Garrett Powell from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. “Respect the hell out of you.” Jason Tartick, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season, called the hateful messages “absolutely abominable,” and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe declared she was “sick to my stomach.”

In addition to the reactions, Burnett has received a ton of love from her friends and followers just for being who she is. “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH and I am so proud of you,” wrote Nicole Lopez-Alvar, who appeared on Colton’s season of The Bachelor alongside Burnett. “What an inspiration for us all. Bachelor Nation is ready.” Current Bachelorette Hannah Brown weighed in to tell Burnett “we all bow down,” while Caelynn Miller-Keyes tweeted: “You are an absolute queen and I love you so freaking much.”

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH and I am so proud of you... what an inspiration for us all. Bachelor Nation is ready ❤️🙏🏼🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸 https://t.co/U0culcMgMn — Nicole Lopez-Alvar (@nicolelovar) July 23, 2019

You are an absolute queen and I love you so freaking much ❤️ — Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmk) July 23, 2019

and we all, bow down. i love you always and forever. https://t.co/zMWXwQ5sII — Hannah Brown (@AlabamaHannah) July 23, 2019

Burnett’s BiP storyline was initially teased by Reality Steve, the podcaster and blogger known for his (mostly) spot-on Bachelor spoilers. According to his intel, Burnett’s Paradise GF is named Kristian Haggerty, whom she met through fellow Bachelor alum Catherine Agro.

As for Burnett, it seems as though the support she’s received has been much louder than all of her bullies combined. “My DMs are so blown up with love that y’all have drowned out all the hate,” she tweeted. “It’s 3am and I’m going to bed with a smile on my face. Love you all so much thank you.” We have no choice but to stan.