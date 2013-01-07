The Bachelor Exclusive: First Look at the Bachelorettes' Fashion

The new season of The Bachelor premieres tonight! Dallas insurance agent Sean Lowe—who came in third on Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette—has 26 women vying for his heart, and InStyle got to meet them first! Before the show started taping, we asked the contestants to give us a sneak peek at their favorite items in their suitcases. They aren't told in advance about where they'll be traveling, so the women have to be prepared for any and all weather conditions. And as previous seasons of The Bachelor show, they could end up anywhere—from chilly Iceland to steamy South Africa. Click through to see how five of the Bachelorettes prepared for this mystery vacation, then tune in tonight on ABC at 8/7c to see who receives Sean's first roses.

— Lindzi Scharf