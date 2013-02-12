The Bachelor Episode 7: Emily Maynard’s Favorite Looks

Watching Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor is extra fun, as we're asking one of our favorite fashionable Bachelorettes, Emily Maynard (Lowe came in third on Emily's season), to tell us which of the contestants had the prettiest outfits each week. Last night, Sean surprised three of the bachelorettes to watch sunrise in St. Croix at 5am. "I loved how none of them were divas or made a big deal about it," Emily told InStyle.com of Desiree, Catherine, and Lindsay. They threw on some shorts, a bikini, and ran out the door, and still managed to look so cute." Click through the gallery to see the other outfits Emily loved most on last night's episode.

MORE:• First Look at the Bachelorettes’s Fashion• Emily Maynard’s Favorite Looks• 11 Secrets Emily Maynard Revealed