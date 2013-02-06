The Bachelor Episode 6: Emily Maynard’s Favorite Looks

Watching Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor is extra fun, as we're asking one of our favorite fashionable Bachelorettes, Emily Maynard (Lowe came in third on Emily's season), to tell us which of the contestants had the prettiest outfits each week. Last night, the show headed to Canada where the bachelorettes did a polar bear plunge and attempted to stay warm in the frigid temperatures. “It’s hard to find something to wear to a cocktail party in the wintertime because you want to look good, but you also don't want to freeze to death," Emily told InStyle.com, noting that Lindsay's winter white dress topped her list of favorites. Click through the gallery to see the other outfits Emily loved most on last night's episode.

