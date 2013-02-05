The Bachelor Episode 5: Emily Maynard's Favorite Looks

Watching Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor is extra fun this season because we're asking one of our favorite fashionable Bachelorettes, Emily Maynard (Lowe came in third on Emily's season), to tell us which of the contestants had the prettiest looks each week. And on this episode, Emily was particularly wowed by their hair. "I've never seen such shiny hair in my life," Maynard told InStyle.com. "I'm convinced there was some kind of secret shampoo containing unicorn tears in these girls' gift bags, and I need to know where I can get some immediately!" Click through the gallery to see which outfits Emily loved most, then tune in tonight at 8/7c on ABC for another episode of The Bachelor. Tomorrow we'll have even more of Emily's thoughts!

