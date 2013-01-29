The Bachelor Episode 4: Emily Maynard’s Favorite Looks

Watching Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor is going to be extra fun, as we're asking one of our favorite fashionable Bachelorettes, Emily Maynard (Lowe came in third on Emily's season), to tell us which of the contestants had the prettiest outfits each week. Last night, Leslie received the "Pretty Woman" date of the season, where she had a Rodeo Drive shopping spree. “If someone told me I could pick out any Badgley Mischka dress, I wouldn't even know where to begin," Emily told InStyle.com. "But Leslie definitely made the right choice!" Click through the gallery to see the other outfits Emily loved most on last night's episode.

