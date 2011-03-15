The Bachelor: Brad Womack's Final Rose!

SPOILER ALERT!

Brad Womack (in a Dolce & Gabbana suit) proposed to Emily Maynard last night on The Bachelor finale. Womack’s new fiancé has been a standout all season for her enviable wardrobe, so we can’t wait to see what she’ll be wearing now that she can come out of reality-TV imposed hiding. When we chatted with The Bachelor stylist Cary Fetman recently, he told us Emily made him “up his game” because of her amazing sense of style. "She is an elegant southern belle," Fetman said. "And she has a shoe collection even Sarah Jessica Parker would envy!" On the After The Final Rose show, Brad and Emily admitted to breaking up once already—it’s been tough for her to watch him “date” other girls as the show aired—but we hope they’ll become one of the successful couples and join Trista and Ryan, Jason and Molly and Ali and Roberto.

