Bachelor Nation Turned Out for Arie and Lauren's Wedding

Viewers are more accustomed to Bachelor break-ups than Bachelor Nation weddings, but this weekend, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham tied the knot in Hawaii, giving fans a flutter of hope 10 months after the couple's The Bachelor's After the Final Rose engagement. People reports that a slew of familiar faces attended the wedding — but Luyendyk Jr. and Burnham's choice of flower girl and ring bearer may be the best part of the whole thing.

"It was an amazing day. Arie and Lauren wrote their own vows and both of them got choked up," a source told Us Weekly of the ceremony.

Bachelor producer Megan Firestone was among the wedding guests, as well as former Bachelor Sean Lowe and his wife, Catherine Giudici Lowe. But the stars of the wedding may well have been Burnham’s grandparents. Instead of going the traditional route and having kids serve as ring bearer and flower girl, Burnham’s grandmother and grandfather had the honor.

"The biggest laughs during the ceremony were for the flower girl and ring bearer," a guest told Us. "Her grandmother was throwing the flowers first down the aisle, but then onto the guests. She was so cute and really connected with everyone."

Though Luyendyk Jr. stirred up some controversy with his choice to propose to final pick Becca Kufrin and then call it off to propose to Burnham, the season's runner-up, things seem to have smoothed over all around. The couple is expecting their first child together, which they announced back in November.

"Love is not always perfect," Luyendyk Jr. told People back in March when the whole thing went down. "Everyone finds each other in a different way. It's not always a fairy tale, but as long as Lauren and I have each other, we’re happy."