Is Baby Sussex's Name a Secret Tribute to Princess Diana?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shocked fans and oddsmakers alike on Wednesday when they announced the name of their son: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Despite Baby Sussex’s placement in the line of succession (he’s no. 7, so it’s unlikely he’ll ever rule England), his name bears no obvious royal reference — or so we thought …

People recently unearthed a possible royal namesake on Princess Diana’s side of the family: Archibald Campbell, 9th Earl of Argyll.

The O.G. Archie was a rebel executed for speaking out against James II in 1685.

Is that red hair we spy?

Considering the earl was born nearly 400 years ahead of Master Archie, if he is Baby Sussex’s namesake, it’s hardly an obvious choice. But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t exactly known for doing precisely what is expected of them. Perhaps they wanted to honor Diana’s memory but didn’t want to go the buzzy route of giving their son her maiden name, Spencer. This way, the reference can remain personal.

And what better role model for the new royal than someone who held true to their beliefs despite the consequences? Keep doin’ you, Arch.