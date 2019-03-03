Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Royal Baby So Far

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first child — aka Baby Sussex — is not even born yet, but the future heir to the British throne has already nabbed some major headlines in the media. Everything from the new royal's complicated title to his or her wildly extravagant nursery, there's a lot to keep up with when it comes to the couple's little prince or princess.

Scroll below for a guide to everything you need to know before the baby's arrival in April.

The baby's godparents are Hollywood royalty

It's rumored that none other than George and Amal Clooney will be godparents to Baby Sussex.

He or she may not have the title of prince or princess

While Prince William's children — who all enjoy the respective titles of prince and princess, thanks to Queen Elizabeth's revisal of the 1917 Letters Patent in 2012 — it's not a guarantee that she will bestow the same privilege to Prince Harry's kids.

If the Queen opts not to offer the prince or princess title to Harry and Meghan's first child, the couple will likely adopt a Lord or Lady prefix along with the suffix of Sussex.

He or she might have a cosmic connection with Queen Elizabeth

Speaking of the Queen, the baby may share the same zodiac sign as his or her great grandmother. With the baby's estimated due date in late April or early May, it's likely he or she will be a Taurus, just like Queen E.

The baby's last name will take after its parents' titles

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot last May, Queen Elizabeth designated them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Therefore, their future child will take the last name of Sussex. Similarly, Prince George, whose parents are the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, is referred to as "George Cambridge" in the classroom.

Technically, Meghan and Harry won't be the baby's legal guardians

Instead, Queen Elizabeth has full custody over most royal minors, according to expert Marlene Koenig.

The baby's gender will reportedly remain a surprise...

Until his or her birthday, no one (including Meghan and Harry) will know the baby's sex.

But if the little royal is a girl, Meghan already has a gift prepared for her

As a way to encapsulate an acting career milestone, Meghan bought herself a two-toned Cartier Tank watch, which she plans to pass on to her daughter one day.

Depending on the baby's gender, there are a few front-runners for names

Bookies have calculated the odds on various monikers, and if the baby is a boy, they estimate Charles or Arthur will prove victorious. However, if a girl, it's predicted that Meghan and Harry will likely choose Diana, Alice, or Elizabeth.

Baby Sussex will be a world traveler

It's reported that Meghan and Harry will travel stateside in fall 2019, and they will be bringing their newborn with them for their trip across the pond.

He or she may not have a traditional post-birth photo shoot

Unlike Princess Diana and Kate Middleton — who have customarily posed with their newborns hours after giving birth outside Lindo Wing in St. Mary's Hospital — Meghan may opt out of the royal birth tradition. Sources have revealed that the duchess wants to have an at-home birth, which would mean no photos outside the maternity ward on Baby Sussex's birthday.

The future royal's nursery will be "gender neutral"

No pastel pinks or baby blues will be found within Baby Sussex's hi-tech nursery at Frogmore Cottage. Rather than decorate their child's room in a gender stereotypical palette, Harry and Meghan are reportedly opting for neutral color scheme.