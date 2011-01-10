Baby News: Victoria Beckham Expecting; Miranda Kerr a Mom!

Exciting news developed on the baby front this weekend. Victoria Beckham is pregnant, for starters. The designer, 36, is expecting her fourth child with husband David Beckham this summer. The mother of three boys—Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz—thanked her fans for their "kind and beautiful" congratulatory messages on her Twitter today, and we're left wondering if it will be a girl so she'll have someone to share her amazing closet with in the future. Also in baby news: Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom welcomed a baby boy on Thursday in Los Angeles. Congrats!

UPDATE: Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard, who often wears Christian Dior on the red carpet, is also pregnant, according to Us Weekly! So many happy baby stories today.

