Baby News: Kate Hudson Expecting, Jennifer Connelly Looks Chic

Getty Images; Rex
Anne L. Fritz
Jan 13, 2011 @ 1:18 pm

Congrats to Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy, lead singer of Muse, who announced earlier this week that they are expecting a baby, Us Weekly reports. The child will be Hudson's second. In other baby news, a pregnant Jennifer Connelly nailed maternity style in a black dress and black wrap sandals on the set of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon while promoting her new movie, The Dilemma. Click here for more fabulously-dressed pregnant celebrities on the red carpet.

MORE:The Best Dressed Pregnant CelebritiesVictoria Beckham Expecting Her Fourth

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!