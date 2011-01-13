Baby News: Kate Hudson Expecting, Jennifer Connelly Looks Chic

Congrats to Kate Hudson and Matthew Bellamy, lead singer of Muse, who announced earlier this week that they are expecting a baby, Us Weekly reports. The child will be Hudson's second. In other baby news, a pregnant Jennifer Connelly nailed maternity style in a black dress and black wrap sandals on the set of Late Night With Jimmy Fallon while promoting her new movie, The Dilemma. Click here for more fabulously-dressed pregnant celebrities on the red carpet.

