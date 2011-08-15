Baby News: Jessica Alba and Tina Fey Welcome Baby Girls; Hilary Duff Is Pregnant!

Charles Eshelman/Getty; Jim Spellman/WireImage; Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Caitlin Petreycik
Aug 15, 2011 @ 2:30 pm

What a week for baby news! Jessica Alba and Cash Warren welcomed their second child into the world on Saturday, daughter Haven Garner. "Healthy and happy! Big Sister Honor couldn’t be more excited about the new addition to our family," Alba announced on Facebook. Tina Fey and her husband Jeffrey Richmond also became new parents last week when Fey gave birth to baby girl Penelope Athena Richmond (the couple's second!), and Hilary Duff took to her website yesterday to announce that she's expecting her first baby with husband Mike Comrie. "BABY MAKES THREE," she wrote. "We are extremely happy and ready to start this new chapter of our lives." Congratulations all around!MORE:Hollywood’s Newest MomsBest Dressed Pregnant Celebrities

