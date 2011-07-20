Baby News: Jenna Fischer Is Having a Boy!

It's a boy for Jenna Fischer! On Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show, host Jay Leno asked the Office star if her parents were excited to meet their first grandchild. "This is the second grandchild," Fischer corrected. "But the first grandson." The actress, who currently stars in A Little Help also announced that her baby is due this fall. "September we're in what we call the home stretch," she told Leno. Congratulations to the mom-to-be! For more celebrity mom style, click through the gallery.

