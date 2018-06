January Jones welcomed her first child this week—son Xander Dane Jones. The Mad Men actress announced her pregnancy back in April, choosing to keep her baby's sex under wraps until the big day. She has not released the name of the father. Congratulations to the new mom!

Plus, remember January's maternity style by clicking through the gallery now!

MORE:• Hollywood’s Newest Moms• Best Dressed Pregnant Celebrities• The Latest Baby News• Celeb Mom Style