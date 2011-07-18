Baby News: Ivanka Trump's Baby Girl; Harper Seven Beckham's Photo Debut

What a weekend for baby news! Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner welcomed their first daughter into the world on Sunday, and they named her Arabella Rose. "We feel incredibly grateful & blessed. Thank you all for your support and well wishes!" Trump tweeted. Victoria Beckham also took to Twitter to share snapshots of baby Harper Seven Beckham with her dad David Beckham. The new mom wrote, "We all feel so blessed and the boys love their baby sister so much!!!"

