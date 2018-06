It's a boy for Selma Blair! The actress and her fashion designer boyfriend Jason Bleick welcomed their son Arthur Saint Bleick on Monday. The couple, who met while working on Bleick's line EVER, announced her pregnancy in January, but Blair chose to keep the sex of her baby under wraps until the big day. Congratulations to the new parents!

