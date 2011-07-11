Baby News: A Girl for Victoria Beckham; A Boy for Kate Hudson!

It's been quite a week for baby news! Victoria and David Beckham welcomed their first daughter into the world yesterday, named her Harper Seven! The new mom has always loved the name Harper, People reports, and seven is considered a lucky number (it was also David's jersey number for Manchester United and the English national team). Kate Hudson and her fiance, Muse frontman Matt Bellamy also became new parents yesterday, when Hudson gave birth to a baby boy! The couple hasn't revealed their son's name yet. Congratulations all around!

