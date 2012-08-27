Baby News: Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Welcome Son Jack

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt are new parents! Faris gave birth to son Jack yesterday. "It's a boy! Thanks for all your kind words. In lieu of gifts we ask that you mouth kiss a stranger," Tweeted the proud new dad, who stars in NBC's Parks and Recreation. And the newborn came a little earlier than her fall due date. "He arrived earlier than expected and will be spending some time in the NICU," Faris's publicist told People. Congrats on the arrival!

