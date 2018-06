Alyssa Milano and her agent husband David Bugliari welcomed their first child yesterday—son Milo Thomas Bulgliari! "I really want to enjoy my child," Milano told E! Online. "Everyone keeps telling me how fast it goes by and to spend as much time with them as possible." Congratulations to the new parents!

