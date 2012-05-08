Baby News: Alessandra Ambrosio's New Son, Noah Phoenix
Credit: Bauer-Griffin
It’s a boy for Alessandra Ambrosio! The Victoria’s Secret Angel and her fiancé, Jamie Mazur, welcomed their second child, Noah Phoenix, on Monday in Brazil. “Well, the day just arrived and we couldn't be more happy,” the model wrote on her Facebook page. “We are so thankful he is with us.” Noah joins the couple’s first child, 3-year-old daughter Anja Louise. Congrats to the second-time parents!
