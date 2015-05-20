Would You Follow Joanne Kardashian or Harmony Grande? We're Having Too Much Fun with This By-Decade Alternate Name Generator

If Kim Kardashian was born in 2015, her name would be Jillian (though in 1990, her name would be the more brand-appropriate Krysta Kardashian).
If our favorite high-wattage star couple were born today, they would be named Kaleb Pitt and Joanne Jolie. If they were born in 1920, they'd bear the very dapper moniker of Wilmer Pitt and Artie Jolie.
How do we know all this? No, it isn't access to a flux capacitor—it's an attention-diverting gizmo that we've been playing with for hours.
Our colleagues at Time.com have created an interactive tool that let's you see what your name would be if you were born in every decade from now, back to 1890. Enter in your first name, the year you were born, and your gender. Then, the tool combs through a mountain of baby name popularity data and instantly spits out your time-traveling moniker. Visit their site now for a procrastination break and see what your alternate universe names are.
Want more proof that this name generator is the most fun ever? Here are some of our recent cover girls and what their names would be if they were born in 2015.
Eva Kaling
Aubrie Winslet
Callie Washington
Sophia Aniston
Isabella Chastain
Harmony Grande