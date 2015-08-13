This Baby and French Bulldog Born on the Same Day Have Become Besties 

Instagram/ivetteivens
Jennifer Davis
Aug 13, 2015 @ 4:00 pm

Meet Baby Dillan and his family's French bulldog, Farley. These besties were born on the same day and they've grown up together in perfect harmony. Dillan's mom Ivette Ivens is a photographer and has captured plenty of picture-perfect moments between the two through their short lives. 

"Dilan is now old enough to know that Farley is a dog, but when they were little, it really seemed that they believed they were the same species," Ivens told BuzzFeed News. Now the duo can be spotted playing together=. “Together, they do all the goofy things,” she said. “They’re never serious together.”​

From sweet kisses to naptime, scroll down to see some of their sweetest photos together and follow her on Instagram for more too-cute pictures.

Instagram/ivetteivens
Instagram/ivetteivens
Instagram/ivetteivens

