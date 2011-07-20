Baby Beckham's Novel Name, Lauren Dylan Designs a Stroller, and More!

1. The Beckhams named baby Harper after the To Kill a Mockingbird author, Harper Lee. [DailyMail]

2. Newlywed Dylan Lauren designed a Dylan's Candy Bar Buggy for Maclaren. [WWD]

3. The dresses of Miss England pageant contestants were made of recycled fabrics. [The Cut]

4. See Isabeli Fontana model Mango's new fall collection. [Catwalk Queen]

5. Prabal Gurung and Joseph Altuzarra created a sparkling collection for Swarovski. [Racked]

6. See Giorgio Armani's Frames of Your Life campaign video starring globetrotting fashion bloggers! [Official]