People Are Amazed by How Much Archie Looks Like Prince Harry as a Baby

There’s been a lot of speculation about what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby would look like (namely, whether he’d have red hair like his dad). Though we’ve seen Baby Archie a few times in the past five months, his appearance in South Africa on Wednesday marked the first time we caught more than just a fleeting glimpse of the tot and were able to reach a verdict.

Image zoom Pool/Getty Images

Red tufts of hair aside, it’s clear that Archie takes after his royal father. Looking back at photos of Harry as a baby, the resemblance is uncanny.

Image zoom Tim Graham/Pool/Getty Images

And, OK, the fact that they’re also dressing the same doesn’t work against the similarity.

The internet agreed with the comparison.

You guys I’m completely shocked at how much Archie looks IDENTICAL to #PrinceHarry as a baby! I’ve never seen anything like it!😱 (Harry was much older in this pic but still) #thesussexes #MeghanMarkle #Archie pic.twitter.com/e2rmEHWxOF — 🔮♡ 𝔅𝔯𝔲𝔧𝔞 𝔅𝔦𝔱𝔠𝔥 ♡🔮 (@TaylaStJames) September 25, 2019

Baby Archie looks so much like Prince Harry when he was a baby. — Princess (@elmagyan) September 25, 2019

My spiritual advisor has tasked me with all kinds of things to read, ponder over and write. So far I’ve read Twitter, pondered over Baby Archie looking a lot like his Dad, Prince Harry and have written this tweet. — Arwen Humphreys (@arwenhumphreys) September 25, 2019

Wow, Archie looks so much like Harry. https://t.co/UmN74y6pt4 — klia (@klia00) September 25, 2019

RELATED: Baby Archie Is Already a (Sustainable) Fashion Icon

Of course, babies are constantly evolving, and it’s very possible that the next time we see Archie he’ll look more like his mom. He appears to share her sense of humor, at least.