People Are Amazed by How Much Archie Looks Like Prince Harry as a Baby
The photo evidence is indisputable.
There’s been a lot of speculation about what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s baby would look like (namely, whether he’d have red hair like his dad). Though we’ve seen Baby Archie a few times in the past five months, his appearance in South Africa on Wednesday marked the first time we caught more than just a fleeting glimpse of the tot and were able to reach a verdict.
Red tufts of hair aside, it’s clear that Archie takes after his royal father. Looking back at photos of Harry as a baby, the resemblance is uncanny.
And, OK, the fact that they’re also dressing the same doesn’t work against the similarity.
The internet agreed with the comparison.
Of course, babies are constantly evolving, and it’s very possible that the next time we see Archie he’ll look more like his mom. He appears to share her sense of humor, at least.