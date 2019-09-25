Baby Archie Is Already a (Sustainable) Fashion Icon

Every time Meghan Markle steps out, it’s only a matter of time (hours, minutes) before everything she’s wearing is sold out online and in-store. The Duchess of Sussex has been using her sartorial influence to promote sustainable fashion brands like Stella McCartney and Rothy’s.

That being said, it comes as no surprise that Markle’s next of kin, 5-month-old Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is following in her economy-boosting (and carbon neutral) footsteps.

The baby made his biggest public appearance to date (discounting his Windsor Castle debut, of course) in South Africa on Wednesday in a pair of baby blue pinstriped dungarees from H&M’s Conscious collection. Naturally, the £15 piece is already sold out. However, if you’re the type of parent who invests in $20 socks for your tot, you may be in luck — the cotton knit Bonpoint socks Archie wore while meeting Archbishop Desmond Tutu are still available in several sizes (though surely not for long).

Image zoom Pool/Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Archie’s royal cousins play a major role in influencing consumer culture as well. Princess Charlotte, 4, was valued at $5 billion last year in terms of her effect on the British economy, which is of course due in part to the clothing she wears.

The “Archie effect” is alive and well, folks.