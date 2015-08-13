Azzedine Alaïa Is Launching His First-Ever Fragrance!

Calling all fashionistas—Azzedine Alaïa is extending his empire into the beauty world! This month, the designer will launch his very first fragrance, filled with light floral notes like freesia and peony guaranteed to flatter as beautifully as his couture numbers. "Mr. Alaïa explianed he wanted something like water," Nathalie Helloin-Kamel, chief brands officer at Beauté Prestige International tells WWD. "He was really looking for something totally timeless. He said only what is really beautiful can go through time." The gorgeous flacon serves as a nod to the laser-cut pattern he debuted back in the '90s, when Cher Horowitz of Clueless solidified his status as a "totally important designer" mid-robbery, and the ad campaign will feature the iconic "houpette" dress Alaïa showcased in his spring '94 collection. Find the fragrance exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue stores and online at saksfifthavenue.com starting tomorrow, and watch our video below to find out why Fashion and Beauty Editor at Large Kahlana Barfield is already obsessed with the scent.

