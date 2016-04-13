Aziz Ansari Made a Hilarious Music Video for Kanye West's "Famous"

Now that Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo has finally made the jump past Tidal’s paywall, filmmaking funny guys Aziz Ansari and Eric Wareheim decided the now-notorious “Famous” deserved a music video debut.

Under the monikers Big Bud and Lil Bud–from their corny ’90s sitcom spoof–the Master of None co-stars take a bizarre frolic through the streets of Rome for the visual, where Ansari’s character Dev was headed in Master’s season one finale. Amid a montage of dance-centric clips, the comedic tag team take over the Trevi Fountain, stuff their faces with heaps of pasta, and even hump a car.

