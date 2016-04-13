Aziz Ansari Made a Hilarious Music Video for Kanye West's "Famous"

Entertainment Weekly
Apr 13, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

Now that Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo has finally made the jump past Tidal’s paywall, filmmaking funny guys Aziz Ansari and Eric Wareheim decided the now-notorious “Famous” deserved a music video debut.

Under the monikers Big Bud and Lil Bud–from their corny ’90s sitcom spoof–the Master of None co-stars take a bizarre frolic through the streets of Rome for the visual, where Ansari’s character Dev was headed in Master’s season one finale. Amid a montage of dance-centric clips, the comedic tag team take over the Trevi Fountain, stuff their faces with heaps of pasta, and even hump a car.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.

