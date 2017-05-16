Away and Madewell Just Launched the Smart Suitcase of Your Dreams

These days, you can’t just have a regular suitcase. The proliferation of smart luggage in the market has rendered it necessary to have one equipped with built-in technology that helps ease the stress and inevitable familial tension from travel.

And as far as high-tech bags are concerned, it doesn’t get much chicer than Away. For the unfamiliar, the direct-to-consumer brand founded by former Warby Parker execs Jen Rubio and Steph Korey offers sleek, modern rollaways at reasonable prices (a regular-size carry-on bag clocks in at $225).

In addition to its simple design, Away's suitcase is incredibly light (7.2 pounds, to be exact), and features all the necessary functions: 360-degree spinner wheels, a TSA-approved combination lock, a removable laundry bag, two external USB ports to charge your devices, and a wall adapter and charging cable for your luggage.

Already wholly embraced by the style set (Hannah Bronfman and Louise Roe are among its cohort of fans, and Suki Waterhouse recently collaborated with the brand on a collection of pink suitcases), Away is upping its fashion credit even further by teaming up with Madewell on a special-edition suitcase in a two-tone half sand, half white colorway and tied with a red bandana on the top handle, because why not?

The launch is part of Madewell’s annual Getaway Shop—a summery destination in-store and online rife with exclusive, travel-friendly products perfect for your imminent vacation (think: Soludos espadrilles and Bikyni swim sets). If you don’t already have something in the books, there’s also a sweepstakes where you can enter for a chance to win a five-night trip to Todos Santos, Mexico along with a $4,000 shopping spree.

Happy travels, people.