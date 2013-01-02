Awards Season Begins! The Biggest Events in January 2013

The holidays are over, New Year's is just winding down, and life is slowly returning to normal—and now you need something else to look forward to. Good thing it's Awards Season! The big ones start this month. Scroll down to see January's schedule of the biggest and best shows!

MONDAY, JANUARY 7 and TUESDAY, JANUARY 8Two of the biggest Oscar pre-cursors happen next week: the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 7, and the National Board of Review Awards the next day.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 9Power to the people! The People's Choice Awards will air live on CBS at 9/8c on January 9.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 10The 85th Annual Oscar nominees will be announced earlier this year, on January 10. Last year's nominees were announced by Jennifer Lawrence, so we look forward to seeing who will take the podium to share the names up for Oscars on the big show, which airs February 24 at 7/6 c on ABC with Seth MacFarlane as host. (Also interesting to note: the Academy extended voting for members by 24 hours, to January 4, due to technical problems with the online ballots.)

The Critics Choice Awards also take place on January 10, and will be broadcast live on The CW at 8 p.m. EST/PST.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 12We can't forget about the Miss America pageant! The country's glitziest annual affair airs live from Las Vegas at 9 p.m. EST on ABC January 12. Last year Miss Wisconsin, Laura Kaeppeler, took home the top tiara.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 13The Golden Globesair Sunday, January 13 at 8/7 c on NBC, hosted by power comedy duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 26Another Oscars predictor, the Producers Guild of America Awards, take place on January 26.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 27Rounding out the lineup is the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, airing January 27 on TBS and TNT.

