Award Season Kick-Off: Katy Perry at the Grammy Nominations

Katy Perry officially kicked off award season yesterday at the announcement of the 53rd annual Grammy Award nominees. The Teenage Dream singer arrived at the Grammy Nominations Concert Live in Los Angeles wearing a gold Georges Chakra dress and Brian Atwood heels before changing into a silver mini to perform. Perry was nominated for four awards, including Album of the Year. Other nominees include Eminem and Bruno Mars, who topped the list with 10 and seven nods respectively, Lady Gaga and Lady Antebellum each garnered six, Rihanna nabbed four, and Beyonce was honored with two. Come back February 13th for complete coverage of the 2011 Grammy Awards!

Read the full list of 53rd annual Grammy Award nominations.

