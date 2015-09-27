Wishing Singer Avril Lavigne a Happy and Healthy Birthday!

Happy birthday, Avril Lavigne! The pop-punk star with the signature kohl-rimmed eyes turns 31 today.

Lavigne, who brought us hits like Complicated and Sk8er Boi more than a decade ago, recently took to her Instagram to announce her separation from Nickelback's Chad Kroeger: "Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we've created many unforgettable moments. We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other."

Earlier this year, the Canadian performer opened up about her ongoing battle with Lyme disease, which kept her bedridden for months and forced her to dial down her work. It's certainly been a challenging time for the blonde singer, but things have been looking up as she continues her road to recovery. Just last month, she returned to the stage to perform Complicated with Taylor Swift on the pop star's 1989 tour stop in San Diego, and is set to star alongside Demi Lovato and Ashley Tisdale in the animated musical film, Charming, set to release next year.

Here's wishing Lavigne continued health and happiness in the year ahead!

