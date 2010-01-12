Avatar's Zoe Saldana Newest Avon Lady

Zoe Saldana has been named the new face of Avon's fragrance Eternal Magic. The scent—inspired by the rare Princess Monaco Rose—is powerful and alluring, much like her blockbuster role as the warrior princess Neytiri in Avatar. Following in the footsteps of Avon spokeswomen Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Hudson, this is Saldana's first major endorsement. "It means so much to me to be associated with a company that shares my values and believes in empowering women," the actress said in a statement. "We were drawn to her inner and outer beauty, and feel she represents the perfect combination of strength and femininity," said Geralyn Breig, Senior Vice President and President of Avon North America.

