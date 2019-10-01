Even With Pastel Pink Hair Ava Phillippe Still Looks Just Like Her Mom Reese Witherspoon  

Reese Witherspoon might be a natural brunette, but she's known for her bright blonde hair. And while the actress rarely switches up her now-signature color unless it's for a new role, her daughter, Ava Phillippe is always down to experiment with a new look.

At 20-years-old, Phillippe has already tried a plethora of hair colors, including icy blue dip-dyed ends to full-on ROYGBIV streaks. But now, the she's getting in on the pastel trend with her cotton candy pink hair.

Phillippe posted her fresh hair color on Instagram, and according to the caption, it's a color she wore in middle school. "Dressed up as my 2014 self last night, proving that her essence is alive and well," she wrote. The clip shows her holding up her phone, displaying what looks like an old school photo of herself with a similar pink hair color.

There's always a chance that Phillippe's new look is a wig (it's officially spooky season after all), but given her hair color track record, there's a good chance that she had some fun with permanent or semi-permanent hair dye in her college dorm room.

But real or fake, Witherspoon is into Phillippe's fun pastel color. She commented on her daughter's post saying: "Pinky!" complete with a bright-pink heart and shooting star emoji.

Whenever the mother-daughter duo attend a red carpet event together, they're often called twins because of their striking resemblance to one another. We love seeing how much Witherspoon encourages Phillippe's self-expression through her hair colors, and can't wait to see what shade she tries next.