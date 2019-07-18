Ava Phillippe Penned a Touching "Just Because" Tribute to Reese Witherspoon 

Over the years, it’s become increasingly clear that Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe have a beautiful and strong bond. From the time Witherspoon cried in her daughter's bed after she left for college, to when the 19-year-old took a cue from her mom’s former wardrobe for the red carpet, there’s no doubt that these two are not just mother and daughter — but extremely close friends as well.

In a new Instagram post, Phillippe opened up further about just how much her mother means to her. “This is the gorgeous woman who taught me about the power of graciousness, love, ambition, and hard work,” she wrote alongside a pretty photo of Witherspoon adjusting her earrings in front of floral wallpaper. “She inspires me everyday to live with gratitude for the life I’ve been given and compassion for others.”

It doesn’t seem as though there’s any particular reason behind the tribute (Witherspoon’s birthday is in March, and Mother’s Day has already passed), but that makes it all the sweeter. “I’m thinking about her a little extra today, that’s all,” Phillippe added in the ‘gram, punctuating the entire sentiment with a flower emoji.

The message didn’t just resonate with Phillippe’s fans and followers — her mom was definitely just as touched. “How did I get so lucky to have a daughter like you?” Witherspoon commented.

Of course, this isn't the first time that Phillippe has offered up a social media tribute to the Big Little Lies star. For Witherspoon’s 42nd birthday earlier this year, Phillippe shared a positively twinning photo of the two women, and she also penned a touching love letter in May for Mother’s Day. “Your drive to pursue your passions, your curiosity and willingness to learn, your care and compassion for others, and your strength to fight for what and who you care about all make me immensely proud to be your daughter,” she wrote.

Yep, it’s pretty much a fact at this point: Witherspoon and Phillippe are the very definition of mother-daughter goals — and we can’t wait to see what other sweet moments the future has in store.