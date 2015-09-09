Wishing Reese Witherspoon's Mini-Me Daughter Ava a Sweet 16!

Happy birthday, Ava Phillippe! We're wishing Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's firstborn a very sweet sixteen today.

Ava's resemblance to mom is uncanny, and we often catch ourselves doing a double-take when the pair posts snaps on their respective Instagram accounts. In fact, the multi-generational resemblance extends to Witherspoon's mother, as well—just check out the trio enjoying their gelato in Italy; talk about strong genes!

But it seems the similarities between the teen and her famous mom may end there. While on David Letterman's Late Show earlier this year, Witherspoon revealed Ava hasn't shown much interest in acting just yet. "She’s very artistic though. She’s sort of a songwriter, and she paints."

Only time will tell what path Ava chooses! In the meantime, celebrate her milestone birthday with more fun family photos featuring the rest of the clan: brothers Deacon, 11, and Tennessee, 2.

