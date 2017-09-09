Ava Phillippe Is 18! See 13 Times the Birthday Girl Looked Just Like Mom Reese Witherspoon

Happy birthday, Ava Phillippe! Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s oldest turns 18 years old today, and the teen has grown into a stunning young woman who looks, well, just like mom!
The resemblance is seriously uncanny between these two, and we often have to do a double-take when either post a #twinning snap on their Instagram account. But don’t expect Ava to be playing a young Reese on screen anytime soon: The teen seems to prefer being behind the camera.
Witherspoon told David Letterman in an interview that her daughter hasn’t expressed an interest in being a movie star like mom. “She’s very artistic though. She’s sort of a songwriter, and she paints,” she said.
Ava certainly loves to show off her talents on social media, posting photos that demonstrate both her eye for photography and her drawing skills.
In honor of her 18th birthday, join us in taking a look back at 13 times the teen and her mom couldn’t look more alike, and watch more in the video at top.
Being a mom is one of the biggest joys of my life. I have learned so much from my 3 kids... patience, kindness, humility, creativity and of course, how to tell a great knock-knock joke! 😉 To my wonderful kids, I love you more than you will ever know (You will figure that out as soon as you have your own kids. 😘) Always know how grateful I am everyday I get to be your mom!! 💖✨💖