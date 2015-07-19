9 Times Paper Towns Author John Green Had the Best Advice on Everything

As we gear up for the much-anticipated film adaptation of John Green’s novel Paper Towns, starring Cara Delevingne and Nat Wolff, we’re excited to see the author’s incredible words take shape on the screen. Known for his best-sellers like The Fault in Our Stars, Green's stories are filled with plenty of bookmark-able quotes and snippets of wisdom, like this memorable line from Paper Towns: "If you don't imagine, nothing ever happens at all." But off the page, Green is just as wise. On his YouTube channel (which he has run with his brother Hank since 2008), his Tumblr, and in life, the author doles out pretty much the best advice on almost every topic you can think of. Here are nine quotes from Green's vault of seemingly endless knowledge that continue to inspire us.

1. On life decisions

“You will always be figuring out what to do with your life and you will get to do lots of different things and your decisions will be unmade by circumstance.”

2. On experience

“You can’t know what an experience will mean to the future you until you are future you. You need millions of seconds of perspective, which ultimately only time can buy.”

3. On happiness

“When I was younger, I thought that if strangers cared about me—if they liked the stuff that I made or thought I was cool or whatever—I would be happy. I kind of thought that was the DEFINITION of happiness, really. But it turns out that attention from strangers does not fill the void inside of you, or really change anything about your internal relationship with yourself. It's only deep connection with people who know you intimately that provides the kind of stability and happiness that you need. Or at least that I need, anyway.”—Reddit

RELATED: Paper Towns Author John Green Talks Movie and Book Differences

4. On understanding others

“You will always be stuck inside of your body, with your consciousness, seeing through the world through your own eyes, but the gift and challenge of your education is to see others as they see themselves, to grapple with this mean and crazy and beautiful world in all its baffling complexity.”

5. On self-worth

“I don’t know how to give advice but I just want to say that you are a human being, and you are important and cared for.”—Tumblr

6. On relationships

“If you’re going to be in a romantic relationship with someone, that person shouldn’t 'maybe' like you.”

7. On discourse

“When I’m angry or outraged or defensive (which happens all the time when I’m online), I try really hard to take a step back and to try to be empathetic rather than merely angry. I think we should try to be kind to each other, and generous toward each other.”—Tumblr

8. On rejection

“Everyone is afraid of rejection—they just don’t seem that way because you’re not busy living inside of their thoughts.”

9. On falling in love

“For me falling in love is not really an event. It’s a process.” — Tumblr

RELATED: Watch the New Paper Towns Trailer Starring Nat Wolff and Cara Delevingne