The Australian Open’s Colorful Tennis Outfits

The Australian Open is taking place right now in Melbourne, Australia, and the players are looking good. Maria Sharapova, right, wore an orange and gray tennis dress from her Nike collection ($110, nike.com), while Venus Williams, left, designed a look for her Eleven line inspired by Alice in Wonderland. So sure, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal took off his pants for Armani this week, but the ladies are having their own fashion show on the court. Check out some of our favorite colorful tennis outfits spotted at the Australian Open in the gallery.