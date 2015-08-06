9 Times Austin Mahone Proved He's a Selfie Master

Austin Mahone isn’t your typical nineteen-year-old. He’s a rising pop singer whose fans proudly go by “Mahomies,” he has a total of 7.2 million Instagram followers, and he just released a super-fun and upbeat music video for his new single "Dirty Work." Mahone has certainly come a long way since he started sharing his vocals with the world through his homemade YouTube videos. And since he made it to the #10 spot on Billboard’s Social 50 chart, it’s no surprise that the teen’s Instagram account is filled with some pretty great selfies. Scroll down to see why Mahone's handsome face makes any situation selfie-worthy.

1. His perfectly styled locks give Justin Bieber a run for his money.

Told u my hair would grow back fast A photo posted by Austin Mahone (@austinmahone) on Feb 2, 2015 at 9:14am PST

2. He can pull of an adorable underwater selfie.

NEW POOL DAY VIDEO🌊🍖 LINK IN BIO!!!!! A photo posted by Austin Mahone (@austinmahone) on May 18, 2015 at 3:39pm PDT

3. He gives his fans the inside scoop with his studio selfies.

I may or may not drop a song that me and Robert wrote in the next couple days 😁 be ready A photo posted by Austin Mahone (@austinmahone) on Oct 22, 2014 at 5:49pm PDT

4. There's nothing more adorable than a kitten selfie.

ROMOS SO HAPPY TO SEE ME 👍😃 A photo posted by Austin Mahone (@austinmahone) on Nov 26, 2014 at 3:03pm PST

5. A poolside selfie with girlfriend Becky G gives us ultimate FOMO—can we join?

Poolside chillin 🌊🇺🇸 @iambeckyg A photo posted by Austin Mahone (@austinmahone) on Jul 4, 2015 at 11:02am PDT

6. His new nose piercing calls for an up-close-and-personal selfie.

A photo posted by Austin Mahone (@austinmahone) on Jan 8, 2015 at 2:17pm PST

7. He takes selfies at any time of the day.

Tomorrows New Years and I still have no plans.. What's ur plans? A photo posted by Austin Mahone (@austinmahone) on Dec 30, 2014 at 10:35pm PST

8. He's always reppin' his Texan roots.

Don't Mess With Texas, I Wouldn't🌵♻️ #DontMessWithTexas A photo posted by Austin Mahone (@austinmahone) on May 16, 2015 at 3:59pm PDT

9. He knows that a mirror selfie is the best way to show off a fly outfit and a killer sneaker collection.

Outfit for the day 👌🏼 A photo posted by Austin Mahone (@austinmahone) on May 20, 2015 at 12:22pm PDT

Check out the music video for Mahone's latest single, "Dirty Work," below.

