9 Times Austin Mahone Proved He's a Selfie Master

Austin Mahone isn’t your typical nineteen-year-old. He’s a rising pop singer whose fans proudly go by “Mahomies,” he has a total of 7.2 million Instagram followers, and he just released a super-fun and upbeat music video for his new single "Dirty Work." Mahone has certainly come a long way since he started sharing his vocals with the world through his homemade YouTube videos. And since he made it to the #10 spot on Billboard’s Social 50 chart, it’s no surprise that the teen’s Instagram account is filled with some pretty great selfies. Scroll down to see why Mahone's handsome face makes any situation selfie-worthy.
1. His perfectly styled locks give Justin Bieber a run for his money.
2. He can pull of an adorable underwater selfie.
3. He gives his fans the inside scoop with his studio selfies.
4. There's nothing more adorable than a kitten selfie.
5. A poolside selfie with girlfriend Becky G gives us ultimate FOMO—can we join?
6. His new nose piercing calls for an up-close-and-personal selfie.
7. He takes selfies at any time of the day.
8. He's always reppin' his Texan roots.
9. He knows that a mirror selfie is the best way to show off a fly outfit and a killer sneaker collection.
Check out the music video for Mahone's latest single, "Dirty Work," below.