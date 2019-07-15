Cult-Favorite Skincare Brand Augustinus Bader Just Launched a New Product

Image zoom Courtesy

I never considered spending $265 on a daily moisturizer — that is, until I tried Augustinus Bader's The Cream last year. A few days ago I scraped the last few blobs out of my current bottle and I've been trying to justify re-buying it since.

My beauty editor friends, makeup artists like Daniel Martin, and celebs like Victoria Beckham, Dakota Johnson, and Kris Jenner are also obsessed with the pricey moisturizer's groundbreaking anti-aging formula and swear by it, too. The Cream (and The Rich Cream, its thicker counterpart) has even reached cult-status outside of the beauty industry and Hollywood, winning InStyle's 2018 Readers Choice Beauty Award for best new anti-aging cream.

Expect to see even more of Augustinus Bader this year because the brand just launched a new product, The Body Cream. Formulated with the brand's patented signature TFC8 technology, a complex of natural amino acids, medicine-grade vitamins and synthesized molecules that awaken dormant stems cells to amp up the skin's regenerative process. With continued use, the cream claims to reduce the appearance of sun damage, improve firmness, and leave skin with a hydrated glow.

Along with the technology developed by the brand's founder, Professor Augustinus Bader, a leading scientist in stem cell research, The Body Cream contains nourishing shea butter and Brazilian Candeia Oil, an anti-irritant that strengthens the skin barrier.

With The Body Cream ringing in at $165 a jar, it looks like I'm going to be sucking it up and making two skincare splurges this month.

Augustinus Bader's The Body Cream launches this week exclusively at Augustinusbader.com and Violetgrey.com. It will be available globally at select retailers September 2019.