Birthstone Gift Ideas: Peridot Pieces for August

For those of you born in August, your birthstone is the vibrant green peridot gem. The stone has long been believed to bring its owner power and influence while also warding off bad vibes. Celebrities who share this birthday month include: Charlize Theron (August 7), Mila Kunis (August 14), Jennifer Lawrence (August 15), Amy Adams (August 20) and Cameron Diaz (August 30).

We’ve searched the web for our favorite peridot pieces, so whether you are looking for a new gemstone bracelet or a peridot-colored candle to add some ambiance, we have you covered.

Le Vian Green Tourmaline, Peridot and Lemon Quartz Ring, pictured, above ($1,428; macys.com)

Kenneth Jay Lane Aqua Peridot Drop Necklace ($816; sophiescloset.com)

Oscar de la Renta Faya Peridot Satin Pump ($990; modaoperandi.com)

Sage Peridot Candle ($26; thesagelifestyle.com)

Ippolita Rock Candy Tennis Bracelet ($12,000; ippolita.com)

Melissa Joy Manning Peridot Earrings ($510; net-a-porter.com)

