Audrina Patridge Ties the Knot in Romantic Hawaiian Beachfront Ceremony

Five months after welcoming baby daughter Kirra with fiancé Corey Bohan, Audrina Patridge has tied the knot with her longtime beau in a romantic Hawaiian celebration on Sunday, according to E! News.

The pair, who previously revealed they had postponed their walk down the aisle after finding out they were pregnant, finally exchanged their vows in an intimate botanical garden celebration by the ocean surrounded by close friends and family.

The Hills star stunned in a form-fitting sleeveless gown covered with romantic lace embellishments, while her BMX biker love was dapper in khaki slacks and a white button-up shirt. In keeping with the tropical theme, the radiant new mom wore her hair in soft beach waves, which she crowned with a colorful fuchsia flower and a simple veil.

And while the reality star may be best known for her days on The Hills, the 31-year-old revealed in a June interview that her co-stars would not be attending her big day.

"As far as friends go, we only invited the ones who've been there for us in the past year and who will continue to be there for us for the next 30," the star told Fit Pregnancy and Baby.

"So, no one from The Hills made the cut. If we were doing a really big wedding, I'd invite them, but we're keeping it intimate."

With scenic beaches just a hop and a skip away, looks like these newlyweds won't have to travel far for the ultimate tropical honeymoon!