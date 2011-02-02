Audrina Patridge Returns to Bongo in a Bikini

Audrina Patridge returns to Bongo as the face of the label for her second season. And rather than the jackets and denim looks The Hills and Dancing With the Stars alum modeled for fall, Patridge shows off her bikini body in a two-piece black swimsuit for spring, as you can see from this behind-the-scenes shot of her on set. She also poses wearing sequin tanks, shorts and other beach-friendly things for Bongo, a brand sold exclusively at Kmart and Sears. Check out more behind-the-scenes photos of Audrina Patridge's new Bongo looks in the gallery.

