Audrina Patridge: Back to Blond

Audrina Patridge lightened up her long, layered brunet locks with ombré blond highlights this week. The California girl and Bongo spokesperson has switched from dark brown to sunny blond to a brown-golden mix quite a few times since being in the spotlight, and this shade is actually closer to her natural hue. "Now that I'm not filming, I have fun with my hair!" she told us at the Badgley Mischka show during New York Fashion Week earlier this month. For more celebrity hair transformations, click through the gallery.

— Caitlin Petreycik, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf