Audrey Tautou on Playing Coco Chanel

Think the French are unflappable? Not so. At last night's premiere of Coco Before Chanel in New York City, Audrey Tautou dished on her upcoming role as the late fashion legend. "It was really intimidating," she says. "I was trying to make her personality more complex than the cliche image most people have of her." Of course, other parts of her new gig—like dressing in Chanel Haute Couture and posing in the new, jaw-droppingly elegant Chanel No. 5 ads (top right)—were less of a stretch. Rachel Bilson, who was also at the event, shared in the Chanel love-fest: "My first purchase was their smallest bag, because it was the only one I could afford," she says. "I bought it for myself, so it was really special."

—Hannah Morrill and Grace Lee