The Story Behind Audrey Hepburn's Favorite Fragrance

There are celebrities, there are icons, and then there's Audrey Hepburn. A woman so multi-faceted in the film, ballet, and philanthropic worlds should have a signature scent just as dynamic—so in celebration in what would have been her 86th birthday on May 4, we're taking a look back at the interesting story behind one of her very first favorite fragrances, Krigler's English Promenade 19 ($220; krigler.com). If you pay attention to beauty history, you've probably heard that Givenchy's L'Interdit scent was created especially for the star, but English Promenade was the one she deemeed her trademark very early into her career.

Hepburn is far from the only celebrity to sing the praises of the Krigler fragrance house—founded in 1879, their perfumes have garnered quite a few monumentally-famous fans, including Marlene Dietrich, Ernest Hemingway, Grace Kelly, and even Kelly's daughter-in-law Princess Charlene of Monaco. Every bottle is brewed and bottled in Krigler's massive laboratories in the basement of New York City's Plaza Hotel, then sold exclusively at the flagship store within the Plaza shops and online at krigler.com. Each flacon bears a unique code on the bottom to exactly which batch yours was brewed in.

RELATED: A History in Iconic Eyebrows—Audrey Included

Courtesy

Hepburn wore English Promenade during the filming of We Go to Monte Carlo, and despite the moniker, the fragrance was inspired by the equally-sunny Italian Riviera when it was created back in 1919. "She may have been attracted to the fragrance because she was 19 at the time she first purchased it," says Ben Krigler, the fifth-generation heir to the Krigler fragrance house. "Just like Audrey herself, English Promenade 19 is a truly timeless fragrance. Audrey was known for her natural, understated beauty, and I think she was drawn to that same quality in the scent."

At first mist, the notes of orange flower, neroli, and citrus give off a sweet aroma, but once it hits your skin, a hint of musk begins to emerge and gives the scent a creamy twist that's anything but cloying. "It's sparkling and sweet, and it embodies the feminine elegance that was her trademark," Krigler adds. "I think those features still resonate with women today."

PHOTOS: The 20 Prettiest Spring Fragrances