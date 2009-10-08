Au Revoir, Paris Fashion Week

KCSPresse/Splash News; Courtesy of Louis Vuitton; Imaxtree
InStyle Staff
Oct 08, 2009 @ 11:00 am

Leighton Meester, Camilla Belle and Katy Perry helped close fashion week in the City of Light with a star-studded bang. They lined the front rows of shows like Louis Vuitton and John Galliano. Plus, check out the complete collections from Hermes, Miu Miu (left) and more.

THE STARSCamilla Belle and Leighton Meester backstage at Louis VuittonKaty Perry in a glam pink gown at John GallianoSee more stars at Paris Fashion Week!

RUNWAY SHOWSLouis VuittonElie SaabMiu MiuHermesSee all the new collections

