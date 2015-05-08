Attention, Moms: You'll Want to Bookmark These 4 Sites ASAP

Becoming a mom can be daunting—a sentiment that many InStyle staffers share. So much so that in advance of, and in the wake of, their respective pregnancies, two have gone so far as to launch sites of their own to usher them through the life-changing, oft-intimidating milestone. After some helpful in-office word of mouth, and good old-fashioned research, we've narrowed the vast abyss of the Internet to a handful of URLs that are sure to provide some aesthetic relief during the birth of your first child—and every one thereafter. Here are four addresses to bookmark, pronto:

Minimode

Launching just in time for Mother's Day, this brand spanking new commerce site for moms and moms-to-be curates products that are trending in fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, with shopping picks from the likes of Isabel Marant, Raquel Allegra, Acne, and, for the youngins, Crewcuts. Helmed by InStyle's own marketing director, Maria Benetos, and Colleen Crivello, designer of children's brand Chalk NYC, Minimode will also feature Q&As with momtrepreneurs such as stylist Leslie Fremar, Ballet Beautiful founder Mary Helen Bowers, and Stone Fox Bride founder Molly Guy, to name just a few, as well as exclusive brand collaborations, including today's sunglasses collab with Sons + Daughters—for kids ages 4 to 12, natch.

For more info and to shop the new collab, visit mini-mode.com.

The Glow



Courtesy

We don't mean to toot our own horn, but InStyle has more than just one chic mom on staff. Case in point: InStyle.com's Senior Fashion Editor Violet Gaynor, who, along with a former co-worker, Kelly Stuart, co-launched The Glow, a site showcasing fashionable moms in the industry who are living proof of the age-old mantra, "you can have it all." Adds Gaynor, "I was so overwhelmed by the thought of becoming a mom, and I didn't understand how these super successful, self-motivated entrepreneurs did it. But even though it seems impossible, it's not. So now I get to hear all their inspiring stories."

For more interviews and gorgeous imagery, visit theglow.com.

Please and Carrots



Courtesy

In a somewhat different—but just as pertinent—vein, entrepreneurs Stephanie Chan and Shilpa Barchha launched Please and Carrots in 2014 to help foster their passion for childhood education. The toy subscription platform works with child psychologists and educators to provide children with toys, books, and activities that help equip them with the cognitive tools they'll need during early development (i.e., ages 0 to 3). If that's not enough, the service works hand-in-hand with a members-only site that offers additional guidance for parents and children.

For more info, visit pleaseandcarrots.com.

Romy and the Bunnies

Courtesy

Perhaps noting how inspiring The Glow was for new moms, Julia Restoin Roitfeld (yes, that Roitfeld) launched Romy and the Bunnies, a site about motherhood, family, beauty, and fashion, in 2012, following the birth of her daughter, Romy Nicole. "I faced the challenge of finding a publication that spoke to me as a mother determined to retain her sensuality and femininity," Roitfeld writes on her site. "Motherhood should not signal the end of these things—it should heighten them." We couldn't agree more, and once you go down the rabbithole (no pun intended) of interviews with celebs like Milla Jovovich, Kim Kardashian, and Kelly Rutherford (above, with Roitfeld) you'll keenly understand why.

For more info, interviews, and shopping picks, visit romyandthebunnies.com.

