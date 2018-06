When a fitness fanatic heads to the beach, there are a few essentials she takes along in her arsenal. From sweat-proof SPF to kicks to slip on if you become inspired to take a jog in the sand, these beach bag essentials will help fuel you (why hello, melt-proof and delicious toasted coconut granola), keep you looking refreshed, and help guide you to pure summer bliss. Here are a few of our favorite products tote along in a beach bag.